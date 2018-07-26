Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next City Girls, Separated by Prison, Want to be Icons Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Fall Out Boy Performs Rousing New Song ‘Last of the Real Ones’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Band will be touring North America with Machine Gun Kelly this fall

By
Brittany Spanos

Reporter

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 712 -- Pictured: (l-r) Joe Trohman, Andy Hurley, Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz of musical guest Fall Our Boy peform on July 25, 2018 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

l-r) Joe Trohman, Andy Hurley, Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz of musical guest Fall Our Boy peform on July 25, 2018

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Fall Out Boy performed Mania track “The Last of the Real Ones” on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The band will set out on another leg of their Mania tour this fall.

The group kept it simple for their performance on the late-night talk show. Bathed in the same neon purple light seen on the Mania album cover, lead singer Patrick Stump begins the song from behind the piano. He alternates from the piano to bouncing at the front of the stage as his bandmates blast through the power ballad.

Fall Out Boy released Mania in January after a delay on the previously announced September release date. It debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200. The band had already begun touring in support of Mania in the fall before the album was released and will continue to do so this fall with support from Machine Gun Kelly. Rise Against will join the band as the opening act for the Chicago dates only.

In This Article: Fall Out Boy, Late-Night TV, Seth Meyers

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad