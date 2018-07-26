Fall Out Boy Performs Rousing New Song ‘Last of the Real Ones’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Fall Out Boy performed Mania track “The Last of the Real Ones” on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The band will set out on another leg of their Mania tour this fall.

The group kept it simple for their performance on the late-night talk show. Bathed in the same neon purple light seen on the Mania album cover, lead singer Patrick Stump begins the song from behind the piano. He alternates from the piano to bouncing at the front of the stage as his bandmates blast through the power ballad.

Fall Out Boy released Mania in January after a delay on the previously announced September release date. It debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200. The band had already begun touring in support of Mania in the fall before the album was released and will continue to do so this fall with support from Machine Gun Kelly. Rise Against will join the band as the opening act for the Chicago dates only.