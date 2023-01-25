fbpixel
Heartbreak Kids

Fall Out Boy Embrace the Ache on New Song ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’

Track will appear on the pop-punk outfit's next LP, So Much (For) Stardust
Fall Out Boy Pamela Littky*

Fall Out Boy have released a new song, “Heartbreak Feels So Good,” which will appear on the pop-punk outfit’s next album, So Much (For) Stardust, out March 24.

The record arrives with an accompanying music video that began as a prank but didn’t exactly go as planned. “You’re gonna jump out of the van and grab me or something?” Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo asks Pete Wentz, confirming their plan with deep uncertainty. “I am not really sure about this.”

When they hop out to grab him, their scheme is uncovered, and Cuomo’s fans aren’t too happy with the band attempting to kidnap him. Fall Out Boy, sans Joe Trohman, ends up in an alley fighting a motorcycle gang before making their great escape, destroying parts of a street festival in their rush to get back on track in time for their concert later that night.

Confused when they arrive at an empty stadium, they phone Trohman to let him know they’re there. “Why?” he asks. “The show is next weekend.”

Fall Out Boy first teased the new song on Monday with a video that made excellent use of Nicole Kidman’s viral promotional spot for AMC, specifically the actress’ most iconic line about the joy of seeing a movie in theaters — “Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this.” The clip was then edited to show Kidman gazing in awe at a snippet of the “Heartbreak Feels So Good” music video.

“Heartbreak Feels So Good” is the second offering from So Much (For) Stardust, following “Love From the Other Side.” The album marks Fall Out Boy’s eighth studio album and first since 2018’s Mania, but the announcement of its arrival was paired with the news that longtime guitarist Trohman would be taking a break from the band to focus on his mental health. 

“It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of),” he wrote on Instagram. “So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision.”

