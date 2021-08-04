Fall Out Boy to Miss Hella Mega Dates Due to Positive Covid Test

Fall Out Boy will skip the next few shows on the Hella Mega tour with Green Day and Weezer after an unspecified person on the band’s touring crew tested positive for Covid-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Fall Out Boy will not perform at the New York and Boston shows of the Hella Mega Tour due to an individual on the band’s team testing positive for Covid,” Fall Out Boy posted on social media Wednesday.

The Hella Mega tour will continue as scheduled Wednesday, August 4th at Queens, New York’s Citi Field, and August 5th at Boston’s Fenway Park with Green Day, Weezer, and opening act the Interrupters. At press time, Fall Out Boy is still scheduled to return for the August 8th stop at Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park.

“It’s important to note that everyone on the entire tour, both band, and crew, are fully vaccinated,” Fall Out Boy added. “Each band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows.”

Reps for Weezer did not respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment at press time, while reps for Green Day pointed to Fall Out Boy’s statement.

The Covid-postponed Hella Mega tour finally kicked off July 24th in Dallas, Texas. “Take a look around you,” Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong told the largely unmasked crowd at Globe Life Stadium. “This is human contact. We cannot be locked up anymore. We need to be together.”