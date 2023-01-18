Fall Out Boy Announce First Album in 5 Years, Share ‘Love From The Other Side’ Video

Fall Out Boy becomes a cast of characters in Pete Wentz’s twisted storybook tale in the video for “Love From the Other Side,” the first single from the band’s newly-announced eighth studio album So Much (For) Stardust, set for release on March 24. The new album will be the band’s follow-up to the 2018 LP Mania.

Certifiably geriatric, Wentz delivers an exciting recount of the band’s conflict at sea to help his granddaughter fall asleep. Traveling to a faraway village called Winnetkaland, the four-piece faces off with a wicked mayor who hates their music and sends them on a journey that they didn’t exactly have in mind when they lamented about wanting to escape from their small town to see the bright lights of another.

“This city always hangs a little bit lonely on me/Loose, like a kid playing pretend in his father’s suit,” frontman Patrick Stump sings. “I’d never go, I just want to be invited.”

“Love From the Other Side” marks Fall Out Boy’s first official single release in more than three years and their first under Fueled by Ramen since the arrival of their debut album Take This to Your Grave in 2003. “We wanted to get back to the way we used to work,” Stump shared in a statement, explaining the decision to spend more time on the album. “We wanted to make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided – like someone cooked you a delicate meal. I’m not a very proud guy, but I’m pretty proud of this record.”

For Wentz, a well-thought-out and intentional approach was the only way forward. “Honestly, for me personally, coming out of the pandemic and just being quarantined or with my family, I was like, if we’re going to do this, and if I’m going to leave again – because I was really nervous about leaving, and really, I didn’t want to leave my family, we got way tighter and stuff like that – I was like, it’s got to be, for me at least, it’s got to be with purpose,” he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

“It can’t just be like, this big show here. Yeah, it couldn’t be that anymore to me. Anybody who loves the thing that they do, their craft, you want to do it for the reason you originally loved. And it’s great actually to me to have these moments where you can reorganize the apartment of your mind or whatever. Life is short and long.”