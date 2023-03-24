Fall Out Boy Dress the Part for ‘Hold Me Like a Grudge’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Fall Out Boy appeared on The Tonight Show to showcase their latest single, “Hold Me Like a Grudge,” and took the opportunity to don theatrical costumes. Singer and guitarist Patrick Stump wore fake muscles and a curly-haired wig, while bassist Pete Wentz rocked an eye patch.

“Hold Me Like a Grudge” appears on the band’s new album So Much (For) Stardust, which drops today. The 13-track project also features lead singles “Love From The Other Side” and “Heartbreak Feels So Good.”

“Our band has been an ongoing art project for twenty years and we know there have been many inception points along that journey,” Wentz explained of the LP in a statement. “We wanted to create an album that merged those points together.”

Stump added, “We wanted to make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided – like someone cooked you a delicate meal. I’m not a very proud guy, but I’m pretty proud of this record.”

So Much (For) Stardust marks Fall Out Boy's first full-length release since 2018's Mania. Alongside the album's announcement in January, the band shared that longtime guitarist Joe Trohman would be taking a break from the band to focus on his mental health.

“It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of),” Trohman wrote on Instagram. “So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision.”

Fall Out Boy will tour this summer in support of the album. The group will kick off their So Much For (Tour) Dust concerts in Chicago, with a packed season of stops in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, and Cincinnati, before ending the trek at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, in August.