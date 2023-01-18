Fall Out Boy Guitarist Joe Trohman Announces Hiatus From the Band 

On the same day that Fall Out Boy shared news of their first album in five years, founding guitarist Joe Trohman shared a post on social media announcing that he will be taking a break from the band.

“Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years,” Trohman said in a message on Fall Out Boy’s official Instagram. “So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the band released the video for “Love From the Other Side,” the first single from the their newly-announced eighth studio album So Much (For) Stardust, set for release on March 24. The new album will be Fall Out Boy’s follow-up to the 2018 LP Mania.

Trohman addressed the timing of his decision to step back. “It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of),” he wrote. “So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone last fall, Trohman opened up about abusing opioids in pill form at the band's peak and previous hiatus. "I hid it well from a lot of people until it got really bad," he told Rolling Stone. "I was taking pill-form heroin, but not seeing it as that. I was not being very smart with my youth and I was wasting it away, trying to quell these illogical obsessive thoughts with drugs that honestly didn't seem that harmful because they were made in a laboratory and came in a prescription bottle."

It was Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, who played with him in the Damned Things, who called Trohman out, telling him how visibly unhealthy he looked. At that point, he quit cold turkey. “It took one person that I respected to tell me I looked like a junkie, basically, to make me go, I’m done with this now,” he said.

In his memoir, None of This Rocks, Trohman also looked back at Fall Out Boy career. “For the first time in my short life, I can reflect upon my two-decade career in my band with pride: the good, the bad, the disgusting, and the abysmal. The embarrassing outfits. The unfathomable haircuts. The songs that have become classics for some. The ridiculous kissy-face photos for teen rags,” he wrote in his memoir. “That time I vomited inside our van, all over everyone, because I thought drinking an entire bottle of Bushmills was safe to do. I’m proud of it. All of it. Except that awful cover of the original Ghostbusters theme. Sorry!”