Flashback: Fall Out Boy Cover Green Day’s ‘Basket Case’ in 2007

The 2019 summer concert season hasn’t quite wrapped up yet, but one of the biggest tours of 2020 was announced this afternoon when Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy revealed they’ll be teaming for an assault on U.S. baseball stadiums in the summer. There hasn’t been a rock tour of this magnitude in quite some time, which Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz says was what gave them the initial idea. “I remember, in the 1990s, there was this one summer, and Guns N’ Roses [and] Metallica went on a stadium tour and my parents didn’t let me go to it,” he told Zane Lowe. “And I feel trapped in that forever and we wanted to recreate that memory.”

Green Day and Weezer both became superstars in 1994 when their respective albums Dookie and The Blue Album became must-haves for teenagers all across America. The four members of Fall Out Boy were a part of that fan base and were heavily inspired by both bands. This will be their first time touring with Green Day, but they did induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

During the speech, Patrick Stump talked about hearing Dookie for the first time. “The thing that struck me right off the bat was how musical it was,” he said. “It was all the things that you’d expect from punk rock: It was angry, it was loud, it was fast, but there were these subtle hints of an awareness of music theory and music history that was wise beyond its years. Now, other kids had Guns N’ Roses and Nirvana, and I fell in love with those a little later, but 1994, none of that was for me. This one, I was like, ‘This is mine.’”

Fall Out Boy have never been a band to break out many covers in their live show, but in 2007 they played the Dookie classic “Basket Case” during a few overseas shows on the Infinity on High tour. Here’s video of them playing it in the Philippines on September 21st, 2007. This is slightly before the era of the videophone, so the quality is less than fantastic.

They haven’t done a Green Day cover of any sort since that tour, but it’s quite easy to imagine that at some point next summer they’ll be called onto Green Day’s stage so they can finally jam with their heroes.