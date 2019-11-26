 Faith No More Plot European Tour, First Shows in Four Years - Rolling Stone
Faith No More Detail First Live Shows in Four Years

European run marks first shows since band finished touring in support of 2015 comeback LP, Sol Invictus

Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by Olly Stabler/Shutterstock (4848118bk)Faith No More - Mike Patton, Mike BordinDownload Festival, Donnington Park, Britain - 13 Jun 2015

Faith No More unveiled a string of European festival dates that will mark their first live shows in four years.

Olly Stabler/Shutterstock

Faith No More announced a slate of European concert dates, marking their first live shows in four years and first European shows in five years.

They will play Sunstroke in Ireland (June 13), Hellfest in France (June 20) and Tons of Rock in Norway (June 26), with more European festival performances to be announced soon.

“Five years, four colonoscopies, two root canals and a handful of prostate exams tell us that it’s time to carpe diem our asses back to Europe asap,” the band said in a statement.

Faith No More have been relatively quiet since 2016, when they finished touring in support of their 2015 comeback album, Sol Invictus. The album marked their first since 1997’s Album of the Year, and followed a 15-year hiatus, as well as several years on the reunion-tour circuit.

Since the Sol Invictus tour wrapped, the members of Faith No More turned their attention to a variety of other projects. Singer Mike Patton teamed with Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo to form Dead Cross, while keyboardist Roddy Bottom composed a mini-opera The Ride, which premiered in December 2016. In 2017, Faith No More’s Eighties-era vocalist, Chuck Mosley, died from struggles with addiction.

Last November, Bottom revealed that Faith No More was working on new material during an interview with Chandler Sorrels: “I will periodically go to San Francisco and make music with those guys. What we do is a really special, unique thing that we kind of share. … We kind of get in the room and we have a language that speaks really loud and really clear. … I think we all acknowledge that it’s not something that any of us want to turn our backs on, and it’s fun to do. So in the hopes of pushing things forward and making new music, we continue to do that, to get together and make new sounds and just have a dialogue about prospects and songs and where we go in the future.”

