Failure Celebrate First Three Albums With Live Residencies, Box Set

Reunited alt-rockers Failure will celebrate their three Nineties albums with a trio of three-night residencies as well as a box set collecting the newly remastered LPs and unreleased tracks from the era.

In July 2020, Failure will host three-night residencies in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, with each night featuring a full-album performance of one of their first three LPs: 1992’s Steve Albini-produced Comfort, 1994’s Magnified and their 1996 space rock epic Fantastic Planet.

Additionally, Failure will also release the four-LP box set Failure 1992 to 1996, featuring the three remastered and out-of-print albums alongside a fourth vinyl packed with unreleased songs from their initial era together; following a nearly two-decade dormancy that began in 1997, the cult Los Angeles rockers reunited in 2014 and have since released two more albums, 2015’s The Heart Is a Monster and 2018’s In the Future Your Body Will Be the Furthest Thing From Your Mind.

“Almost everything people have heard from these albums has been sourced from 16bit digital files made in the Nineties, which was state of the art at the time,” singer Ken Andrews said in a statement. “But when we found out we were getting our hands on the original analog master tapes, and with all the confusion and lack of quality control on several of the previous iterations, we set out to create the definitive versions of Comfort, Magnified and Fantastic Planet. Everything has been sourced directly from first generation multitrack and stereo master tapes. This is us finally getting to present our early work the way we’ve always wanted to.”

Guitarist Greg Edwards added of the bonus disc of rarities: “Listening to the B-sides and outtakes from that first year of being a band takes me right back to playing the tiny stage at Jabberjaw in Los Angeles. It’s always surprising to me how much of the expansiveness and atmosphere of the later records exist in embryonic form on those earliest stripped-down recordings.”

Failure 1992 to 1996, out April 7th, is available to preorder now through the band’s Hello Merch. Tickets for the three-night residencies at Chicago’s Thalia Hall, Los Angeles’ Echoplex and New York’s Bowery Ballroom go on sale Friday, December 20th.

Failure Tour Dates

July 9 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (Comfort)

July 10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (Magnified)

July 11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (Fantastic Planet)

July 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex (Comfort)

July 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex (Magnified)

July 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex (Fantastic Planet)

July 23 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (Comfort)

July 24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (Magnified)

July 25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (Fantastic Planet)