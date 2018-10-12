Fabolous Indicted on Four Felony Charges After Altercation With Girlfriend

Fabolous (real name John David Jackson) was indicted by a Bergen County grand jury on four felony charges stemming from an alleged attack on his girlfriend in March. The New York rapper was charged with one count of domestic violence, one count of possession of a weapon (scissors) for unlawful purposes and two counts of making terroristic threats, WABC and NorthJersey.com report. Each crime carries a maximum of five years in prison.

According to court documents obtained by NorthJersey.com, on March 7th, Jackson “became enraged” when he discovered on Instagram his partner Emily Bustamente was in Los Angeles at the same time as him. During the return flight, Fabolous reportedly threatened to hit Emily in the head with a baseball bat and kill her over text message. He then allegedly punched Emily in the face seven times, resulting in the loss of her two front teeth.

On March 28th, the dispute continued when Fabolous confronted Emily, her father and brother. Bustamente called her dad to remove two handguns from her Kenwood Street home before Jackson showed up. He allegedly proceeded to threaten the group with scissors and told Bustamente’s father that he had a “bullet with his name on it.”