Ezra Furman Rebels Against Broken Society in ‘Calm Down aka I Should Not Be Alone’ Video

On Tuesday Ezra Furman announced a new album, Twelve Nudes, and released its first single, “Calm Down aka I Should Not Be Alone.” The song is accompanied by a surreal animated video by Beth Jeans Houghton, a.k.a. Du Blonde.

“Desperate times make for desperate songs,” Furman wrote of the song in a statement. “I wrote this in the summer of 2018, a terrible time. It’s the sound of me struggling to admit that I’m not OK with the current state of human civilization, in which bad men crush us into submission. Once you admit how bad it feels to live in a broken society, you can start to resist it, and imagine a better one.”

Twelve Nudes was recorded in Oakland and mixed by John Congelton, who recently produced albums for Sharon Van Etten, St. Vincent and Priests. Furman refers to the album as “our punk record” and “spiritually queer.”

“We made it in Oakland, quickly,” he says. “We drank and smoked. Then we made the loud parts louder. I hurt my voice screaming. This was back in 2018, when things were bad in the world. The songs are naked with nothing to hide.”

Furman will embark on a North American tour in support of Twelve Nudes in September. The album is out August 30th.

Ezra Furman Twelve Nudes North American Tour Dates

September 5 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

September 7 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

September 8 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

September 9 – Toronto, Canada @ Lee’s Palace

September 10 – Montreal, Canada @ Bar Le “Ritz” P.D.B

September 11 – Cambridge, MA @ SONIA

September 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw