Ezra Furman Won’t Let A Single Soul Be Forgotten on New Song ‘Book of Our Names’

On her latest single “Book of Our Names,” Ezra Furman is determined to push back against evil and save as many souls from being forgotten, or brushed aside, in silence.

“This song is about what it feels like to live together under an empire that doesn’t value your lives,” Furman said in a statement. “I sing it as a Jew and as a trans woman, knowing well the stakes and consequences of being part of a hated population.”

“Book of Our Names” follows “Point Me Toward The Real,” which Furman released last month, marking her first solo offering since her 2019 album Twelve Nudes. “Point Me Toward the Real” and “Book of Our Names” also mark her first new music since coming out as a transgender woman in 2021.

Of “Book of Our Names,” she added: “But it is a protest song intended for use by any movement for collective survival and freedom. I noticed that the book of the Bible called Exodus in English, the one where the Hebrews escape slavery in Egypt, is called the Book of Names in Hebrew. And I started to think that the act of saying names out loud, of seeing individuals in their full irreplaceable uniqueness, holds the seed of true liberation.”

After releasing Twelve Nudes in 2019, Furman worked on the soundtrack for the hit Netflix series, Sex Education. She’s set to embark on a lengthy North American tour in May, with dates scheduled all the way through September, including a run of shows opening for Jack White.