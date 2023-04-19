Explosions in the Sky to Embark on ‘The End Tour’ This Fall

Post-rock instrumental act Explosions in the Sky will embark on their first North American tour since 2019 this fall.

Dubbed The End Tour, the trek kicks off Sept. 15 in Houston and moves its way eastward over the span of three weeks, concluding Oct. 5 at New York’s Kings Theatre. The following month, the band will venture to Europe for a brief 11-date trek.

The mysterious band didn’t elaborate on the meaning of the tour’s name, whether it’s “the end” of the road for them or the start of the promotional trail for their first studio album (and non-soundtrack) since 2016’s Wilderness.

Explosions in the Sky last released their score for the PBS documentary Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas in 2021.

Explosions in the Sky Tour Dates

August 11 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

August 12-13 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

September 15 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music

September 16 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

September 18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

September 19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

September 21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

September 22 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater

September 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

September 25 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

September 26 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater

September 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

September 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

September 30 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

October 1 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

October 3 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

October 5 – Brooklyn, NY@ Kings Theatre