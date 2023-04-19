Explosions in the Sky to Embark on ‘The End Tour’ This Fall
Post-rock instrumental act Explosions in the Sky will embark on their first North American tour since 2019 this fall.
Dubbed The End Tour, the trek kicks off Sept. 15 in Houston and moves its way eastward over the span of three weeks, concluding Oct. 5 at New York’s Kings Theatre. The following month, the band will venture to Europe for a brief 11-date trek.
The mysterious band didn’t elaborate on the meaning of the tour’s name, whether it’s “the end” of the road for them or the start of the promotional trail for their first studio album (and non-soundtrack) since 2016’s Wilderness.
Explosions in the Sky last released their score for the PBS documentary Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas in 2021.
Explosions in the Sky Tour Dates
August 11 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
August 12-13 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
September 15 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music
September 16 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
September 18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
September 19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
September 21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
September 22 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater
September 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
September 25 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
September 26 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater
September 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
September 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
September 30 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
October 1 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
October 3 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
October 5 – Brooklyn, NY@ Kings Theatre
