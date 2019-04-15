Explosions In the Sky Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

It’s been a couple years since instrumental noise-rock veterans Explosions in the Sky have hit the road, but that changes today. The band has announced a 20th anniversary tour beginning September 11th in Mesa, Arizona.

The band announced the run with a tweet: “Hi everyone, our band turns 20 years old this year and to celebrate we’re playing some shows this Fall. We hope to see some of you out there. And thanks for sticking with us for so long. We truly appreciate it.”

The band’s last album was their sixth, 2016’s The Wilderness. “If it hits you in the right mood of pillowy existential bumfuzzlement, its power to distract and even transport is pretty undeniable,” Rolling Stone’s Jon Dolan said at the time.

In 2016, the band reflected on their looming milestone year. “I’m pleased that our voice remains, and even further than that, we’ve evolved it,” guitarist Munaf Rayani told Stereogum. “We’ve showed it under a different light and from a different perspective. Think about yourself 20 years ago and what your thinking was, and then the maturation that’s occurred since then. Hopefully you feel a little bit more intelligent or more aware of the world than you once were. You believe what you believe with greater conviction now, and that’s what makes me feel good about where we are today. What you see is us, but I hope it’s a refined version of us.”

Explosions In the Sky Tour Dates

September 11 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

September 12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

September 13 — Santa Ana, CA @ Yost TheaterSt

September 14 — Point Reyes, CA @ Love Field

September 16 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

September 17 — Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theater

September 19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

September 20 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

September 21 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

September 22 — Taos, NM @ Taos Mesa Brewing Amphitheater

October 10 — Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

October 11 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

October 12 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

October 13 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

October 14 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

October 16 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Cathedral

October 17 — Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre

October 18 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

October 19 — St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theater

October 20 — Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

October 22 — Lincoln, NE @ The Bourbon Theatre

October 23 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

October 24 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion Theater