Explosions in the Sky Announce 20th Anniversary Reissues, World Tour

Explosions in the Sky are celebrating their 20th anniversary as a band with a double set of reissues and a global tour. The Austin group will unveil remastered and repackaged versions of 2000’s How Strange, Innocence and 2005’s The Rescue on August 16th on vinyl and digital via Temporary Residence Limited. Two tracks, “A Song for Our Fathers” and “Day Six,” are now streaming ahead of the release. Both reissues are available for preorder.





The band will also tour in support of the reissues, with U.S. dates taking places this year to be followed by a European trek in 2020. The previously announced U.S. tour kicks off in Mesa, Arizona on September 11th and wraps up in Oklahoma City on October 24th. The European leg launches in Lisbon on February 1st and includes stops in Paris, London, Berlin and Manchester. Tickets for the European dates go on sale Wednesday July 10th.

Hi everyone,

Today marks the official 20th anniversary of our band. — ExplosionsInTheSky (@EITS) July 4, 2019

Explosions in the Sky tour:

9/11 – Mesa Arts Center, Mesa, AZ

9/12 – Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

9/13 – Yost Theater, Santa Ana, CA

9/14 – Love Field, Point Reyes, CA

9/16 – Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

9/17 – Crest Theater, Sacramento, CA

9/19 – The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT

9/20 – Ogden Theater, Denver, CO

9/21 – Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO

9/22 – Taos Mesa Brewing Ampitheater, Taos, NM

10/10 – The Mill & Mine, Knoxville, TN

10/11 – The Ritz, Raleigh, NC

10/12 – Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

10/13 – Knockdown Center, Queens, NY

10/14 – Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY

10/16 – Masonic Temple – Cathedral, Detroit, MI

10/17 – Castle Theater, Bloomington, IL

10/18 – The Sylvee, Madison, WI

10/19 – The Palace Theater, St Paul, MN

10/20 – Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, Maquoketa, IA

10/22 – The Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln, NE

10/23 – Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS

10/24 – Criterion Theater, Oklahoma City, OK

2/1 – Aula Magna, Lisbon, PT

2/2 – La Riviera, Madrid, ES

2/3 – BARTS, Barcelona, ES

2/5 – Teatro Duse, Bologna, IT

2/6 – Fabrique, Milan, IT

2/8 – Salle de l’Alhambra (Antigel Festival), Geneva, CH

2/9 – La Cigale, Paris, FR

2/11 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, ENG

2/12 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, SCT

2/13 – Vicar Street, Dublin, IRL

2/14 – Albert Hall, Manchester, ENG

2/15 – Eventim Apollo, London, ENG

4/26 – Autumn Falls @ De Roma, Antwerp, BE

4/27 – Autumn Falls @ Capitole, Gent, BE

4/29 – Rote Fabrik, Zurich, CH

4/30 – E-Werk, Cologne, DE

5/1 – TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal, Utrecht, NL

5/3 – Huxleys, Berlin, DE

5/4 – Fabrik, Hamburg, DE