Watch Ex Hex Combine Biker Jackets With Technicolor in ‘Rainbow Shiner’ Video

Ex Hex, the D.C. garage rock trio of Mary Timony, Betsy Wright and Laura Harris, rock out in the video for their latest single “Rainbow Shiner,” off their latest album It’s Real.
Directed by animator and cartoonist M. Wartella, the video brings the album art of It’s Real to life, painting over the band’s leather jackets with bursts of rainbow scribbles and blown-up, chroma-keyed heads. “I got to shine on/Through all the black and blue/I got from you/It hits so hard with all the colors that there are,” sings Wright through all the madness. It’s a slightly goofy, very surrealist take on a punk rock jam, harkening back to the Crayola colors and DIY aesthetics of early MTV videos.
“As artists, often our destructive tendencies come from the same place in our heads that creativity comes from, and that is what we aimed to capture in this psychedelic trip clip,” said Wartella in a statement. “Well, that and to rock your socks off! For real!!!”
Ex Hex are currently on tour in North America and Europe in support of their album, with newly-announced shows in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Providence and more. Opening acts include Japanese Breakfast, Moaning, Feels, Eternal Summers and Belle & Sebastian. You can find the full list of tour dates here; tickets for new shows go on sale April 5th at 10:00 a.m.
Ex Hex ‘It’s Real’ Tour Dates (new dates in bold)
April 4 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
April 5 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room
April 6 – Montreal, QC @ l’Escogriffe
April 7 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
April 8 – Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch
April 10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
April 11 – Madison, WI @ High Noon
April 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
April 13 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb
April 15 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
April 17 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
April 18 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin
April 19 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore
April 20 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
April 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
April 24 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s
April 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
April 26 – Santa Ana, CA @ La Santa
April 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
April 28 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
April 30 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
May 1 – Dallas, TX @ Curtain Club
May 3 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
May 4 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
May 5 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
May 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
May 10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
May 23 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
May 24 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
May 25 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
May 27 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange
May 28 – London, UK @ Village Underground
May 29 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
May 31 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique, Witlof Bar
June 1 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
June 3 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
June 4 – Zurich, CH @ Exil
June 5 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
June 6 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
June 7 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub
July 6 – Hudson, NY @ Supertone Festival @ Basilica Hudson
July 11 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion
July 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
July 13 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
July 23 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
July 24 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
July 25 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
July 26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
August 19 – Providence, RI @ The Met
August 20 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
August 21 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
August 22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
September 13 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s