Watch Ex Hex Combine Biker Jackets With Technicolor in ‘Rainbow Shiner’ Video

Ex Hex, the D.C. garage rock trio of Mary Timony, Betsy Wright and Laura Harris, rock out in the video for their latest single “Rainbow Shiner,” off their latest album It’s Real.

Directed by animator and cartoonist M. Wartella, the video brings the album art of It’s Real to life, painting over the band’s leather jackets with bursts of rainbow scribbles and blown-up, chroma-keyed heads. “I got to shine on/Through all the black and blue/I got from you/It hits so hard with all the colors that there are,” sings Wright through all the madness. It’s a slightly goofy, very surrealist take on a punk rock jam, harkening back to the Crayola colors and DIY aesthetics of early MTV videos.

“As artists, often our destructive tendencies come from the same place in our heads that creativity comes from, and that is what we aimed to capture in this psychedelic trip clip,” said Wartella in a statement. “Well, that and to rock your socks off! For real!!!”

Ex Hex are currently on tour in North America and Europe in support of their album, with newly-announced shows in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Providence and more. Opening acts include Japanese Breakfast, Moaning, Feels, Eternal Summers and Belle & Sebastian. You can find the full list of tour dates here; tickets for new shows go on sale April 5th at 10:00 a.m.

Ex Hex ‘It’s Real’ Tour Dates (new dates in bold)



April 4 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

April 5 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room

April 6 – Montreal, QC @ l’Escogriffe

April 7 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

April 8 – Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch

April 10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

April 11 – Madison, WI @ High Noon

April 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

April 13 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb

April 15 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

April 17 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

April 18 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin

April 19 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore

April 20 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

April 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

April 24 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

April 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

April 26 – Santa Ana, CA @ La Santa

April 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

April 28 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

April 30 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

May 1 – Dallas, TX @ Curtain Club

May 3 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

May 4 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

May 5 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

May 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

May 10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

May 23 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

May 24 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

May 25 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

May 27 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

May 28 – London, UK @ Village Underground

May 29 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

May 31 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique, Witlof Bar

June 1 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

June 3 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

June 4 – Zurich, CH @ Exil

June 5 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

June 6 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

June 7 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

July 6 – Hudson, NY @ Supertone Festival @ Basilica Hudson

July 11 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

July 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

July 13 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

July 23 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

July 24 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

July 25 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

July 26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

August 19 – Providence, RI @ The Met

August 20 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

August 21 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

August 22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

September 13 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s