Hear Ex Hex’s Surging New Song ‘Cosmic Cave,’ From First LP in Five Years

Ex Hex will issue their first LP in five years, It’s Real, on March 22nd via Merge Records. The indie-rock trio teased the album – which follows their acclaimed debut, 2014’s Rips – with its surging lead single, “Cosmic Cave.” The group offer a psychedelic edge to the jangly power-pop track, pairing shimmering guitar riffs and hammering drums with wordless “whoa-oh” vocals and blasts of vintage phaser. “Baby, come on and dance with me,” guitarist Mary Timony sings. “Come out of your cave; let’s ride on the waves.”

The band will promote It’s Real with a 29-date North American tour launching April 2nd in Richmond, Virginia and wrapping May 10th in their native Washington D.C. After a break, they will launch a brief U.K. leg on May 24th in Leeds. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, January 11th at 10 a.m. local time.

Timony, a veteran of alt-rock/post-punk acts Wild Flag and Helium, spoke to Rolling Stone in 2017 about the challenges of writing in a more pop-oriented style.

“I always kind of wanted to,” she said. “You know, like most people do, I go through a lot of different phases – as in, what you’re into and what influences you and stuff. And I think for the first time, I just wanted to try making music that I wanted. Just really trying to write pop songs more than I had ever done, just trying to see if I could do it, you know? It’s really so much harder for me. Like, I’m just not a natural pop person. It either happens or it doesn’t. Most of the time it doesn’t. Like, trying to force yourself to do a certain thing, because it’s really hard creatively I think. That last Ex Hex record was a real challenge.”

Ex Hex Tour Dates

April 2 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
April 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
April 4 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
April 5 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room
April 6 – Montreal, QC @ l’Escogriffe
April 7 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
April 9 – Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch
April 10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
April 11 – Madison, WI @ High Noon
April 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
April 13 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb
April 15 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
April 17 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
April 18 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin
April 19 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore
April 20 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
April 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
April 24 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s
April 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
April 26 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s on Newport
April 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
April 28 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
April 30 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
May 1 – Dallas, TX @ Curtain Club
May 3 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
May 4 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
May 5 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
May 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
May 10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
May 24 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social
May 25 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
May 27 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange
May 28 – London, UK @ Village Underground

