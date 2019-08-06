Watch Ex Hex Shred Through ‘Cosmic Cave’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Ex Hex returned to Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform their new blissful ripper, “Cosmic Cave.” The song appears on the band’s sophomore album, It’s Real, which was released in March.

Immersed in pink and blue-hued lights, Mary Timony sang about the dark illusions love can cause and wanting to bring those emotions into the light. “Baby come on and dance with me/Come out of your cave,” Timony, Betsy Wright and Laura Harris harmonized during the upbeat chorus. “Let’s ride on a wave.”

Ex Hex recently released videos for LP tracks “Rainbow Shiner” and “Tough Enough.” The band is currently on tour, which includes a string of dates in support of the Raconteurs through August 16th. That leg is followed by a headlining run that starts August 19th at The Met in Providence, Rhode Island and wraps September 19th at Zebulon in Los Angeles. The band will also play a one-off gig December 14th at Ottobar in Baltimore, Maryland.