Andre 3000 Brings His Flute to the ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Soundtrack

Nearly 50 songs make up the soundtrack for A24’s next film, Everything Everywhere All at Once — and Andre 3000’s flute is featured on four of them. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, the experimental trio Son Lux detailed the soundtrack album they helmed for the sci-fi comedy, which is set to arrive April 8.

The massive track list also prominently features a duet with Mitski and David Byrne, “This is a Life,” as well as contributions from Randy Newman (“Now We’re Cookin”) and Moses Sumney (“Fence”). As for Andre 3000, the Outkast musician played flute on four tracks, “My Life Without You,” “The Boxcutter,” “Dog Fight,” and “Pinky Fight.”

Everything Everywhere All at Once was scored by Son Lux, the experimental trio comprising Rafiq Bhatia, Ian Chang, and Ryan Lott. The group said he two-hour record will “infuse humor” and “experiment from and beyond our musical backgrounds.”

“Even though we knew from the moment [Everything Everywhere directors] Daniels asked us to score this film that it would push us in new and unexpected directions, we couldn’t have predicted how much we’d learn from the project,” Son Lux said in a statement. “What emerged was our most ambitious undertaking to date, over two years in the making, resulting in two hours of new music.”

Everything Everywhere All At Once was directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (known collectively as Daniels). The film will tell the story of an exhausted Chinese American woman whose flailing effort to finish her taxes leads to a wild multi-dimensional adventure. The cast boasts Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Everything Everywhere All at Once Soundtrack

1. “This Is A Life (Extended)” ft. Mitski, David Byrne

2. “Wang Family Portrait”

3. “Very Busy”

4. “Vvvery Busy”

5. “What Are You Thinking About?”

6. “What a Fast Elevator!”

7. “Switch Shoes to the Wrong Feet”

8. “Nothing Could Possibly Matter More”

9. “A Choice”

10. “Chapstick”

11. “The Fanny Pack”

12. “Jobu Tupaki”

13. “The Alphaverse”

14. “The Mission” ft. Nina Moffitt

15. “Deirdre Fight”

16. “Waymond Cries”

17. “I Love You Kung Fu”

18. “My Life Without You” ft. André Benjamin

19. “The Story of Jobu” ft. Nina Moffitt

20. “Rendezvous at the Premiere”

21. “It’s you… Juju Toobootie” ft. Chris Pattishall, Nina Moffitt

22. “Everything Bagel

23. “You’re Living Your Worst “You”

24. “The Boxcutter” ft. André Benjamin

25. “Send Every Available Jumper”

26. “Opera Fight” ft. Surrija, yMusic

27. “Dog Fight” ft. André Benjamin

28. “Drummer Fight”

29. “Plug Fight”

30. “Pinky Fight” ft. André Benjamin

31. “I Have Been Watching” ft. Rob Moose, Nina Moffitt

32. “Somewhere Out There in All That Noise”

33. “Jobu Sees All”

34. “The Temple”

35. “Evelyn Everywhere”

36. “Evelyn All At Once”

37. “This Is How I Fight”

38. “In Another Life”

39. “It All Just Goes Away”

40. “Clair de Lune (Pied au Piano)” ft. Chris Pattishall

41. “Come Recover (Empathy Fight)”

42. “Your Day Will Come (Empathy Fight)”

43. “Let Me Go”

44. “Specks Of Time”

45. “This Is A Life” ft. Mitski, David Byrne

46. “Fence” ft. Moses Sumney

47. “Now We’re Cookin’” ft. Randy Newman

48. “Sucked Into A Bagel” ft. Stephanie Hsu

49. “I Love You”