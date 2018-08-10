Every Rapper Nicki Minaj Dissed on ‘Barbie Dreams’

After a series of rollout delays, Nicki Minaj dropped her long-anticipated fourth album, Queen, on Friday. Paired with a track-by-track commentary broadcast on Apple’s Beats 1 Radio and a hefty social media campaign (bolstered by her ever-enthusiastic army of Barbz), Nicki and her her team did everything in their power to make the album release feel like an event.

Nothing, though, will likely be as successful at driving immediate interest as the third song on the album, “Barbie Dreams.” “Reading the reactions to Barbie Dreams is fucking hilarious,” Nicki said as soon as the song was released. “Everyone is saying how disrespectful ‘Barbie Dreams’ is, and that’s why I fucking love it.”

The track is an old-school diss song in which Nicki lightheartedly takes on seemingly every rapper in the game. “Barbie Dreams” nods to the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Just Playing (Dreams)” — “Shout out to the Notorious B.I.G., R.I.P.,” Nicki said during her broadcast, “you are still inspiring rappers every day” — and an ascendant 50 Cent, but it comes with a twist: Nicki calls out every rapper that’s tried to sleep with her throughout her career. The results are clever and often surprising. Here’s every rapper (and one football player) that Nicki goes after in the song’s 4 minutes and 40 seconds.

Drake:

“Drake worth a hundred milli, always buying me shit/ But I don’t know if the pussy wet or if he’s crying and shit”

Meek Mill:

“Meek still be in my DMs, I be having to dump him/ ‘I used to pray for times like this,’ Face ass when I fuck him”



Eminem:

“Em copped a barbie dream house and you can play the part/ I ain’t tryin’ to bust it open in a trailer park”

DJ Khaled:

“Had to cancel DJ Khaled, boy, we ain’t speaking/ Ain’t no fat nigga telling me what he ain’t eating”

50 Cent:

“I tried to fuck 50 for a powerful hour, but all that nigga want to do is talk Power for hours”

Desiigner:

“I remember when I used to have a crush on Special Ed/ Shoutout Desiigner, ’cause he made it out of special ed”

Lil Uzi Vert:

“Man, Uzi is my baby, he ain’t takin’ an L/ But he took it literally when I said “go to hell”

Young Thug:

“Used to fuck with Young Thug, I ain’t addressing this shit/ I caught him in my dressing rooms stealing dresses and shit”

YG and the Game:

“YG and the Game with the hammer yelling, ‘gang gang’/ This ain’t what I meant when I said a gang bang”

6ix9ine:

“Teskashi wanna menage I said tre-way, curved him and went the Kim and Kanye-way”

Odell Beckham:

“And I would’ve had that Odell Beckham banging the cake/ ‘Til I saw him hopping out of cars dancing to Drake”