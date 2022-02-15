 Watch Guy Fieri Get Emotionally Flavor Bombed to Phoebe Bridgers - Rolling Stone
Even Guy Fieri Can’t Resist the Emotional Flavor Bomb of a Good Phoebe Bridgers Song

In a new TikTok video, the superstar chef reflects to “Motion Sickness”

Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Michael Owens/AP; Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

Guy Fieri took a detour on his way to Flavortown and ended up getting emotional to Phoebe Bridgers because celebrities: They’re just like us.

In a video posted to TikTok, Fieri takes a car ride, solemnly looking down in his signature spiked hair and white sunglasses as the opening lines to Bridgers’ “Motion Sickness” plays in the background — “I hate you for what you did/And I miss you like a little kid.”

Fieri captioned the post “It’s been a long journey to Flavortown,” but the video itself was much more detailed. “Eight-year-old me would be proud of how many diners I’ve been to,” it read. “15-year-old me wouldn’t believe how many drive-ins I’ve seen. 21-year-old me wouldn’t be shocked at the number of dives I’ve hit. 54-year-old me is rolling out looking for all three.” Bridgers shared the video on her Instagram story.

Earlier this month, Bridgers collaborated with Bright Eyes on a re-recording of “Haligh, Haligh, a Lie, Haligh,” as part of the band’s Companion series. She’s slated to play festivals this year, including Coachella in April and This Ain’t No Picnic in August.

