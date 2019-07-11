Hear Eve’s First New Song in Six Years

Eve has jumped on the summer bandwagon with her new song “Reload,” her first new track in six years, featuring Jamaican dancehall artist Konshens. The reggae-infused kiss-off track has Eve declaring that “the past is so behind me” on a new relationship over a steady piano line.

Eve has stayed largely out of the music world since 2016, when she opened for Gwen Stefani on her This Is What The Truth Feels Like summer tour. She also appeared as a guest on the Oxygen series Sisterhood of Hip Hop and, since 2017, has served as a co-host on the CBS Daytime show The Talk. Hints of new music came last year during a red carpet interview at the George Lopez Celebrity Golf Tournament, when The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood revealed that Eve would be performing a new song on the show at an unspecified date. Eve has yet to announce an upcoming album in the works.