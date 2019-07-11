×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next Devendra Banhart Unveils Dreamy Ode to Venezuela in 'Abre Las Manos' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Eve’s First New Song in Six Years

“Reload” marks rapper’s first new track since 2013’s Lip Lock

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Eve

Eve has jumped on the summer bandwagon with her new song “Reload,” her first new track in six years, featuring Jamaican dancehall artist Konshens. The reggae-infused kiss-off track has Eve declaring that “the past is so behind me” on a new relationship over a steady piano line.

Eve has stayed largely out of the music world since 2016, when she opened for Gwen Stefani on her This Is What The Truth Feels Like summer tour. She also appeared as a guest on the Oxygen series Sisterhood of Hip Hop and, since 2017, has served as a co-host on the CBS Daytime show The Talk. Hints of new music came last year during a red carpet interview at the George Lopez Celebrity Golf Tournament, when The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood revealed that Eve would be performing a new song on the show at an unspecified date. Eve has yet to announce an upcoming album in the works.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad