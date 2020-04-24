Evanescence Filmed Their ‘Wasted on You’ Video in Isolation

Self-isolation and social distancing from COVID-19 have put a halt on most film productions, including music videos. But some acts, like Evanescence, have found a way to create fitting visuals for their songs while stuck in quarantine.

On Friday, the band released “Wasted on You,” the first track from their upcoming album The Bitter Truth, together with a clip showing each Evanescence member coping with the loneliness of isolation in their homes. Even though pandemic quarantine probably wasn’t the original inspiration for the song — a bitter breakup track — it still works well with how frustrated and despondent everyone looks from being cooped up inside for so long.

“We were recording this music right up until we couldn’t go into the studio anymore, and finished it remotely through file-sharing and phone calls,” lead singer Amy Lee said in a statement. “Tweaking mixes, adding background vocals, creating the video and album art all from home has been like water in the desert for me, my light in a dark time. We are still writing and have a lot more work to do on this album, but this time we wanted to release the songs individually, as we create, to live more in the moment with our fans and our music.”

The Bitter Truth will be Evanescence’s first album of original material in nine years. In 2017, the band released Synthesis, featuring instrumental reworkings of older tracks including the breakthrough single “Bring Me to Life.”