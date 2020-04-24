 Evanescence Filmed Their 'Wasted on You' Video in Isolation - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Breland Enlists Sam Hunt for 'My Truck' Remix Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Evanescence Filmed Their ‘Wasted on You’ Video in Isolation

First single from The Bitter Truth soundtracks band’s quarantine during COVID-19 crisis

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Self-isolation and social distancing from COVID-19 have put a halt on most film productions, including music videos. But some acts, like Evanescence, have found a way to create fitting visuals for their songs while stuck in quarantine.

On Friday, the band released “Wasted on You,” the first track from their upcoming album The Bitter Truth, together with a clip showing each Evanescence member coping with the loneliness of isolation in their homes. Even though pandemic quarantine probably wasn’t the original inspiration for the song — a bitter breakup track — it still works well with how frustrated and despondent everyone looks from being cooped up inside for so long.

“We were recording this music right up until we couldn’t go into the studio anymore, and finished it remotely through file-sharing and phone calls,” lead singer Amy Lee said in a statement. “Tweaking mixes, adding background vocals, creating the video and album art all from home has been like water in the desert for me, my light in a dark time. We are still writing and have a lot more work to do on this album, but this time we wanted to release the songs individually, as we create, to live more in the moment with our fans and our music.”

The Bitter Truth will be Evanescence’s first album of original material in nine years. In 2017, the band released Synthesis, featuring instrumental reworkings of older tracks including the breakthrough single “Bring Me to Life.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, Evanescence, Music Video

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.