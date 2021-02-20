 Watch Evanescence Play 'Wasted on You' on 'Kimmel' - Rolling Stone
Watch Evanescence Play ‘Wasted on You’ on ‘Kimmel’

Band’s new album The Bitter Truth, their first LP of original music in 10 years, arrives March 26th

Evanescence staged a virtual performance of their song “Wasted on You,” off the band’s upcoming album The Bitter Truth, on Friday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

With the five members play together separately from various locations — including what appears to be singer Amy Lee’s doll-filled living room — the band blistered through the 2020 single; the track’s music video was similarly filmed in isolation amid the Covid-19 stay-at-home orders.

The Bitter Truth, Evanescence’s first album of original music in over a decade, will be released on March 26th. The band worked on the LP during the pandemic, with the U.S.-based members traveling via tour bus to Nashville to record alongside Lee.

“The energy was just amped,” Lee told Rolling Stone in November. “We were in there on fire. Now, the guys are back at their homes, and I am wading through the aftermath of all the music, piecing it together and finalizing the record.” In some ways, she says, lockdown has been a blessing: “The upside of this time is that I’ve had to buckle down and focus. Even on the days that I don’t want to, I come out here and I go, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s finish the album.’ ”

