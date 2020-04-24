Evanescence Return With Heavy, Soulful New Single ‘Wasted on You’

Evanescence have previewed their first album of original music in nine years with new single, “Wasted on You.” The group’s fifth album, The Bitter Truth, will be released later this year.

“Wasted on You” starts off slow and soulful, with singer Amy Lee detailing a relationship that keeps pulling her under. “I don’t need drugs/I’m already six feet low/I’m wasted on you/Waiting for the bitter truth,” she belts in her signature soprano. The song builds heavier and heavier, with the full band bringing their familiar gothic metal sound as it carries on.

“We were recording this music right up until we couldn’t go into the studio anymore, and finished it remotely through file sharing and phone calls,” Lee said in a statement. “Tweaking mixes, adding background vocals, creating the video and album art all from home has been like water in the desert for me, my light in a dark time. We are still writing and have a lot more work to do on this album, but this time we wanted to release the songs individually, as we create, to live more in the moment with our fans and our music.”

Evanescence’s last metal album was their 2011 self-titled LP, which featured singles “What You Want” and “My Heart Is Broken.” Following Evanescence, Lee pursued solo projects. She collaborated with Dave Eggar on Aftermath, the 2014 soundtrack for the film War Story and followed the soundtrack with the EP Recover, Vol. 1, a collection of covers. Her first official solo LP was 2016’s Dream Too Much, a children’s album that featured a combination of original music and covers.

In 2017, Evanescence returned, releasing orchestral album Synthesis, which was also their first on new label BMG. The album mostly featured reworked versions of their old music, like breakthrough single, “Bring Me to Life.” The band marked their return to rock last November with a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.” They were due to go on tour this year, but the dates have been postponed until at least this fall due to the ongoing pandemic.