Evanescence Find Light Through Darkness in 'Use My Voice' Video

Band alludes to recent activist movements in new visual

Evanescence have released a new video for their single “Use My Voice,” directed by Eric Howell. The clip serves as a metaphor for recent activism movements, depicting singer Amy Lee alone in the darkness before she finds solidarity with her bandmates and a diverse group of people as the light breaks through. Howell, who first met Lee in 2015 when she contributed the end theme for his film Voice from the Stone, wanted the video to act as “a hopeful metaphor of moving from darkness into a more illuminated future by being heard.”

“We are proud to stand up and join the fight against the injustice, lies and oppression that plague our country and the world,” Lee said. “No matter who you are, what you look like, where you come from or who you love, your voice matters. We hope to shine a light in the darkness, to empower and inspire. Use your voice. Vote.”

“Use My Voice” follows the singles “Wasted on You” and “The Game Is Over.” All three will be featured on Evanescence’s upcoming album The Bitter Truth, their first collection of new material in over a decade. The quarantine-filmed video for “Wasted on You” was recently nominated in the Best Rock category at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, airing this Sunday, August 30th.

