Evanescence Reject Unfair Rules on New Song ‘The Game is Over’

Evanescence is done pretending to abide by unfair rules on the scorching new song, “The Game is Over,” their latest single from their upcoming album, The Bitter Truth.

“Had enough time kneeling, I’ve had enough of denial,” Amy Lee sings to open the song, which captures the frustration of abiding by another’s rules in a game that seemingly can’t be won, while searching for the strength to walk away. “When all the hate burns off/I’m left here with the pain,” she sings on the chorus. “Change me into something I believe in/Change me, so I don’t have to pretend/Sweet words, they mean nothing/They’re not true ’cause the game is over.”

“This song is about being sick of the facade. The disguises we wear for others to make them feel comfortable, the inside feelings being so different than what we show on the outside to fit within the boundaries of what’s socially acceptable, or what’s not going to make you unpleasant or too ‘weird’ to be around,” Lee said in a statement. “‘The Game is Over’ is a promise to myself and out loud that I’m going to be more of my real, inner self on the outside — not lock her up because she can’t be contained anymore. It’s also a prayer to become better, to not feel so messed up, locked up, and hurt inside.”

The Bitter Truth will be Evanescence’s first original studio album in nine years, set to arrive this fall. They previously released the lead single “Wasted on You”; the production for the track was finished remotely while the band was stuck in quarantine, and the music video features the band members filming themselves in isolation.

In 2017, the band released Synthesis, featuring instrumental reworkings of older tracks including their signature song “Bring Me to Life.”