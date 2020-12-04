Evanescence Announce ‘The Bitter Truth’ Release Date

Evanescence have announced that The Bitter Truth, their first album of original music in over a decade, will be released on March 26th, 2021.

Preorders for the album are available now. Fans can preorder a digital version, CD, vinyl, and a limited-edition deluxe fan box set featuring a bonus CD, journal, poster, and special cassette of exclusive audio from the making of The Bitter Truth. Every preorder will automatically come with downloads of previously released singles, including “Wasted on You,” “The Game Is Over,” “Use My Voice,” and their latest song “Yeah Right.”

Evanescence will be holding a livestream concert on Saturday, December 5th, at 4:00 p.m. ET, from Rock Falcon Studio. The show will feature the band performing all the previously released singles from The Bitter Truth for the first time ever.

Evanescence lead singer Amy Lee recently spoke to Rolling Stone about the making of The Bitter Truth, producing music during a pandemic, and her early artistic inspirations.

“The energy was just amped,” she said of the album’s recording. “We were in there on fire. Now, the guys are back at their homes, and I am wading through the aftermath of all the music, piecing it together and finalizing the record. …The upside of this time is that I’ve had to buckle down and focus. Even on the days that I don’t want to, I come out here and I go, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s finish the album.’ ”