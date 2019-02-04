Evanescence Return to Rock-Band Configuration for Tour

Evanescence will embark on a short tour, which includes appearances at many festivals, with most of the dates in the spring and a couple this summer. The shows will mark a return to the band’s standard rock-group format, following its Synthesis Live Tour, which paired them with orchestras. The tour contains only a dozen dates and kicks off with the group’s appearance at Welcome to Rockville on May 3rd and concludes with an appearance at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut before returning for two festival dates in July.

Tickets for the headlining dates go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The group’s most recent full-length and fourth overall, Synthesis, came out in 2017 and features reworked version of the band’s past recordings augmented with orchestral and electronic elements. They also released a live album and Blu-ray to capture the tour, Synthesis Live, late last year. “This comes from the core, the heart of the original vision for Evanescence,” frontwoman Amy Lee said at the time.

At the time of the album’s release, Lee described Synthesis as “a total passion project.” “I’ve always wanted to shine a light on some of the gorgeous David Campbell arrangements and programming elements in our songs, and that idea snowballed into completely re-doing them with full orchestra, not just strings, elaborate programming and experimentation,” she said.

Evanescence Tour Dates

5/3 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

5/5 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center *

5/7 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre *

5/9 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theater *

5/10 – Concord, NC @ Epicenter Festival

5/12 – Coraopolis, PA @ UPMC Events Center **

5/14 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center *

5/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

5/18 – Camden, NJ @ MMRBQ Festival

5/19 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

7/18 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest

7/28 – Bangor, ME @ Impact Festival

* headline date

** On sale February 15th at 10 a.m. local time