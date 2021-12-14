Evanescence Postpone Tour Dates Due to Multiple Covid-19 Cases

Evanescence have postponed the remainder of their 2021 arena tour dates with Halestorm due to multiple Covid-19 cases within their touring party. The five dates originally scheduled for December have been moved to January.

“We’ve done everything we could to try and make it work but with multiple positive Covid tests in our touring party it just wouldn’t be right to continue the show schedule as is,” frontwoman Amy Lee said in a statement. “All the bands and crew have been so diligent with every precaution to keep this from happening but this virus is a real bitch! We are all vaccinated and nobody’s symptoms are severe, we are very grateful for that.

“This tour has been an unforgettable experience that we are so proud of. From the production, to our fantastic crew, to Halestorm and Lilith Czar and Plush — and most of all, to you,” she added. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to you incredible fans for making this dream a reality, and making it mean so much more that we ever imagined it could. Thank you for your understanding. We love you!”

Evanescence Rescheduled Tour Dates

Jan. 14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

Jan. 16 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Jan. 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Peterson Events Center

Jan. 20 – Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

Jan. 21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center