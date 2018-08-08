Evanescence Plot Concert Film ‘Synthesis Live’ With Full Orchestra

While on tour last fall in support of their symphonic-themed album Synthesis, Evanescence documented a concert they held with accompaniment from a full orchestra. They performed a number of songs from the recent album as well as hits like “Bring Me to Life” and “My Immortal” with added drama. They’ll be releasing a film of the show as Synthesis Live digitally and in combos that package either a DVD or Blu-ray with a CD on October 12th.

“This comes from the core, the heart of the original vision for Evanescence,” frontwoman Amy Lee said in a statement about the release.

The film was shot in 4K resolution by director P.R. Brown, who previously shot Evanescence’s “Imperfection” and “Sweet Sacrifice” videos. He’s also made videos for Audioslave, Green Day, Stone Sour and Fifth Harmony among others. The performance features string arrangements by composer David Campbell and conductor Susie Seiter led the ensemble.

When the band announced Synthesis last year, Lee explained in a statement why she wanted to do the full orchestral tour. “This will be our first time touring with an orchestra and I’m so excited to perform this way – really focus on the vocals, and the emotion and the story we’ve built over the years,” she said. “I’m also really excited about the new material on the album. Besides the two new songs, there are some really beautiful instrumental in-between moments. The whole thing flows like a big, dynamic soundtrack.”

Evanescence are currently on the road, still supporting Synthesis, with violinist Lindsey Stirling opening for them. At recent shows, Lee has been joining Stirling for performances of “Shatter Me” in the violinist’s set and Stirling has been accompanying Evanescence on performances of the Synthesis track “Hi-Lo.” The tour dates run through September 8th.

Synthesis Live Track List

1. “Overture”

2. “Never Go Back”

3. “Lacrymosa”

4. “The End of the Dream”

5. “My Heart Is Broken”

6. “Lithium”

7. “Bring Me to Life”

8. “Unraveling (Interlude)”

9. “Imaginary”

10. “Secret Door”

11. “Hi-Lo”

12. “Lost in Paradise”

13. “Your Star”

14. “My Immortal”

15. “The In-between (Piano Solo)”

16. “Imperfection”

17. “Speak to Me”

18. “Good Enough”

19. “Swimming Home”