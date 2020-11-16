Evanescence Announces Livestream Concert for ‘The Bitter Truth’

Evanescence have announced a livestream concert, their first ticketed event since the beginning of the pandemic.

Evanescence: A Live Session From Rock Falcon Studio will premiere on Saturday, December 5th at 4:00 p.m. ET, and will be available through Tuesday, December 8th at 11:59 p.m. ET. The band, who were forced to postpone their 2020 international tour earlier this year, gathered together from Nashville, Sacramento, and Germany to perform live renditions of songs from their upcoming album The Bitter Truth for the first time, as well as older fan favorites.

As a sneak preview, Evanescence released a video (above) of them performing “Use My Voice” at Rock Falcon Studio on Monday. The studio is the same one where they recorded much of The Bitter Truth.

Advance tickets are only $9.99 and can be purchased at the Evanescence Live website. Ticket prices will increase after December 1st.

Evanescence has released three singles from The Bitter Truth: “Wasted on You,” “The Game Is Over,” and their current radio single “Use My Voice.” “Wasted on You” earned an MTV Video Music Awards nomination in the Best Rock category, and “Use My Voice” served as a get-out-the-vote anthem for HeadCount, the music industry’s biggest non-partisan, non-profit voting rights organization. The album’s official release date has yet to be announced.