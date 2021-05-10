Evanescence Announce Fall 2021 U.S. Arena Tour With Halestorm

Evanescence have announced their return to live stages this fall with a U.S. arena tour, joined by their frequent collaborators Halestorm. The tour in support of their new album, The Bitter Truth, kicks off Friday, November 5th in Portland, Oregon, and will run through December 18th with a final show in Worcester, Massachusetts.

“Words can’t express how excited we are to go back on tour with our friends and rock out again,” Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee said. “We’ve been building this new music in isolation for over a year and dreaming of what it will be like to finally play it live, and to experience it together with our fans for the first time. We can’t wait to see you there!”

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale added: “We have all been mourning the loss of live music, and patiently waiting, looking toward an uncertain future. Finally, the future looks bright and I can’t think of a better way to break the silence than with our dear friends in Evanescence. I can only imagine how it will feel to step on stage again night after night and reconnect with all of the fans whom I’ve missed so much. Get ready for intense emotions, loud performances, and a newly exhilarated energy unlike any tour we’ve experienced in the past. Looking forward to seeing you all.”

General on-sale begins Friday, May 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Limited VIP packages will be available for purchase that include premium seating, access to attend Evanescence’s soundcheck followed by a moderated Q&A with the band, exclusive merchandise items, and more. A May 12th presale exclusively open to top Spotify listeners of both Evanescence and Halestorm will precede the general on-sale.

Evanescence and Halestorm Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

November 5 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

November 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

November 9 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

November 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea

November 13 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego State University – Viejas Arena

November 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

November 20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

December 2 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

December 5 – Saint Louis, MO @ Saint Louis University – Chaifetz Arena

December 11 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

December 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

December 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ University of Pittsburgh – Petersen Events Center

December 15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

December 17 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

December 18 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center