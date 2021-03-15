Evanescence Detail Graphic Anthology Series ‘Echoes From the Void’

Evanescence announced a new graphic novel series, Echoes From the Void. The five-volume fantasy anthology features stories based on themes from the band’s songs.

The first title — written by Carrie Lee South and Blake Northcott, illustrated by Abigail Larson and Kelly McKernan — is inspired by “Better Without You” and recent single “Wasted on You,” which appear on their upcoming fifth LP, The Bitter Truth.

“I am so excited about this project series,” Evanescence singer Amy Lee said in a statement of the anthology, part of Incendium’s OPUS imprint. “The possibilities are endless. Collaborating across art forms like this is so unique, and it’s been fascinating to see how many different lives a song can have, like alternate realities. I look forward to working on this throughout the year and am so honored to break open this new world for our music.”

Lee took an active role in the series, overseeing the creative direction of the stories and artwork. The debut printing of each issue will be sold as a limited-edition comic book, limited to 3,000 copies apiece. The first is available to pre-order now and, according to the Incendium site, will ship in June. A limited-edition glow-in-the-dark lithograph is also available to pre-order.

The Bitter Truth, out March 26th, is the first Evanescence LP of new material since their self-titled LP from 2011. “The energy was just amped,” Lee told Rolling Stone in November, detailing their latest recording sessions. “We were in there on fire. Now, the guys are back at their homes, and I am wading through the aftermath of all the music, piecing it together and finalizing the record.”

She noted that the pandemic lockdown gave the group extra time to “buckle down” and focus. “Even on the days that I don’t want to,” she said, “I come out here and I go, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s finish the album.’ ”