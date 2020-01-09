 Evanescence Share Brooding New Video for Cover of 'The Chain' - Rolling Stone
Evanescence Walk Through Fire in New Video for Cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’

Band released song last November for latest Gears of War video game

Jon Blistein

Evanescence conjure a post-apocalyptic wasteland in the new video for their cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.”

The clip was directed by P.R. Brown and finds the band performing the song while bathed in red light as smoke hovers around them. The clip is interspersed with some footage from the video game Gears of War 5 — for which the cover was recorded — as well as some sprawling desert scenes.

As Revolver noted, the video closes with a shot of drummer Will Hunt’s drum kit on fire, ostensibly a reference to the rioting prevented Evanescence from performing at Slipknot’s Knotfest stop in Mexico last December.

“’The Chain’ music video is out now,” Evanescence wrote on Twitter. “Fun with smoke bombs in a post-apocalyptic world as we walk through the fire together.”

Evanescence released their cover of “The Chain” last November, marking their first new rock recording in eight years. They’re currently working on new music, which will arrive later on in 2020. The band previously released their symphonic music album, Synthesis, in 2017. Evanescence will embark on a European tour this April, although they do have a pair of shows in Columbus, Ohio, scheduled for May 15th and 16th.

