Hear Evanescence Cover Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’

Heavy rock cover was featured in trailer for Gear 5

Evanescence has released their rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” featured in the launch trailer for the new Xbox Game Studios video game, Gear 5, from the Gears of War series. The release marks Evanescence’s first new rock recording in eight years.

“This cover was so fun to make. We love Fleetwood Mac and wanted to paint a dark and epic picture with our take on ‘The Chain,'” Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee said. “The lyrics make me feel the power of standing together against great forces trying to pull us apart, perhaps even from the inside. I really wanted to drive that home in our version, and even made everyone in the band sing by the end of it! We’re beyond excited to share this with our fans and I’m really looking forward to playing it live.”

Evanescence previously released their symphonic music album, Synthesis, in 2017. The band is scheduled to play Knotfest in Mexico City in March 2020, followed by a tour of Europe and the U.K. kicking off in April.

