Evanescence Demolish Walls in New ‘Better Without You’ Video

Evanescence have released a new video for their recent single, “Better Without You,” which appears on the rock outfit’s new album, The Bitter Truth.

Directed by Eric D. Howell, the “Better Without You” clip is an epic spectacle befitting the mighty track. Interspersed with footage of Evanescence performing the cut, the video sees Amy Lee wandering through a labyrinthian space bathed in red light, ultimately breaking down the walls that surround her with both her voice and a mic stand wielded like a battering ram.

Along with releasing the video for “Better Without You,” Evanescence announced they’ll perform a free livestream concert on May 13th at 8 p.m. ET. The Driven to Perform Livestream concert will be hosted by Alice Cooper and presented by Cooper Tire, and it will feature Evanescence playing several songs from The Bitter Truth live for the first time. The show will air on the Driven to Perform website and Evanescence’s Facebook page.

Evanescence released The Bitter Truth in March. The album follows the group’s 2017 effort, Synthesis.