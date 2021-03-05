Evanescence Eviscerate Their Enemies on New Single ‘Better Without You’

Evanescence strike out on their own in their latest single “Better Without You,” from their upcoming album The Bitter Truth, out March 26th via BMG.

An anthem to independence, the epic track sees singer Amy Lee proclaiming: “As empires fall to pieces/Our ashes twisting in the air/It makes me smile to know that/I’m better without you.”

The Bitter Truth will mark Evanescence’s first album of original music in 10 years, and features previously released singles “Wasted on You,” “The Game Is Over,” “Use My Voice,” and “Yeah Right.” The band began working on the album in 2019 and recorded much of it throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.