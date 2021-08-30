Evan Rachel Wood Flips Off Marilyn Manson While Covering New Radicals’ ‘You Get What You Give’

Evan Rachel Wood directed a big middle finger at her ex and alleged abuser Marilyn Manson while performing a cover of the New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give” at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood Saturday night.

Wood performed the cover with the help of guitarist Zane Carney, reading the lyrics off a phone, but delivering an impassioned vocal performance. The big moment came, of course, when Wood arrived at the song’s famous bridge, and held her middle finger high as she sang, “Fashion shoots with Beck and Hanson/ … Marilyn Manson/We’ll all come right to your mansions/Come on, we’ll kick your ass in!” (Ostensibly for extra emphasis, Wood excised Courtney Love’s name from the lyrics.)

In the caption accompanying the clip on Instagram, Wood wrote, “For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don’t give up.”

Wood’s performance came a few days after Kanye West brought out Manson at his Donda listening party at Soldier Field in Chicago. When Donda was released a few days later, Manson was credited under his real name, Brian Warner, on the tracks, “Jail” and “Jail Pt. 2.”

Manson is currently facing multiple lawsuits that accuse him of rape, sexual assault and abuse. His accusers include model Ashley Morgan Smithline, Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, his former personal assistant Ashley Walters and a woman who has chosen to remain anonymous. Over a dozen women have also alleged sexual impropriety and abuse against the musician, including Wood. Manson has denied the allegations and in July filed a motion to dismiss Bianco’s lawsuit against him.