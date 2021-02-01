Evan Rachel Wood Alleges Former Partner Marilyn Manson Abused Her

Evan Rachel Wood released a statement Monday morning alleging that Marilyn Manson abused her during the course of their relationship, which ended in 2010. They began dating when Wood was 19 and Manson was 38, getting engaged in 2010 before breaking up.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote on Instagram. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

A representative for Manson did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Wood spoke about suffering abuse with Rolling Stone in 2016 but did not mention specific names. “I’ve been raped. By a significant other while we were together. And on a separate occasion, by the owner of a bar,” she said the day after the 2016 presidential election. “I don’t believe we live in a time where people can stay silent any longer. Not given the state our world is in with its blatant bigotry and sexism.”

Wood created the Phoenix Act — which was signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019 — to extend the statute of limitations on domestic violence from three years to five. It took effect in January 2020. While testifying before the California Senate, Wood spoke about violence suffered at the hands of a former partner. She did not name her alleged abuser, but she did tell the Senate: “I mustered the courage to leave several times, but he would call my house incessantly and threaten to kill himself. On one occasion, I returned to try and defuse the situation, he cornered me in our bedroom, and asked me to kneel. Then he tied me up by my hands and feet. Once I was restrained he beat me and shocked sensitive parts of my body with a torture device called a violet wand. To him it was a way for me to prove my loyalty. The pain was excruciating. It felt like I left my body and a part of me died that day.”

In the wake of Wood’s post, at least four other women have come forward with similar stories about Manson, according to Vanity Fair.

“As he was wooing me, I would come to find out he was torturing others,” accuser Sarah McNeilly wrote. “Before long, I was the one being tortured. I was emotionally abused, terrorized and scarred … I was thrown up against a wall and he threatened to bash my face in with the baseball bat he was holding … As a result of the way he treated me, I suffer from mental health issues and PTSD that have affected my personal and professional relationships, self-worth and personal goals. I believe he gets off on ruining people’s lives.”

“He would tie me up for the first of many times and rape me,” alleged a woman named Gabriella.

“There was abuse, sexual violence, physical violence and coercion. I still feel the affects every day. I have night terrors, PTSD, anxiety and mostly crippling OCD,” wrote accuser Ashley Morgan. “He made me feel like him cutting me, burning me, his fist in my mouth was ‘our thing.’ There is so much more that happened.”