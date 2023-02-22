‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Joins 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Hosting Panel

Eurovision Song Contest now has a complete panel of hosts for its upcoming broadcast. While Irish host Graham Norton will return as he always does, this time alternating between hosting and commentating, the 2023 finale will also feature Ted Lasso star, Hannah Waddingham.

“There’s something really special about Eurovision which is why I’ve been an avid fan for years – from the camaraderie of all the acts backstage, to the epic scale of the show,” Waddingham shared in a statement.

She added: “It’s one of the world’s greatest music festivals, but this year, perhaps more than ever, it is such a great honour to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, a country which has carried itself with such strength and unity. It is my great privilege to join Eurovision this year of all years.”

Also serving as hosts are Alesha Dixon, a Britain’s Got Talent judge, and Julia Sanina, a singer from Ukraine.

Ukraine was initially supposed to host this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, but Liverpool stepped in on its behalf amid safety and security concerns related to Russia’s invasion of the country.

“The BBC is thrilled to have such a talented line-up bringing the Eurovision Song Contest from Liverpool – on behalf of Ukraine – to the world,” BBC Director of Unscripted Kate Phillips shared. “One thing that truly unites us all is music, and we’re proud to have a team – who are well accustomed to the worlds of music, performing and live broadcasting – as part of our Eurovision presenting family.”