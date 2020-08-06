 'Eurovision' Producers Set 'American Song Contest' TV Event for 2021 - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1342: Lil Baby
Read Next Tame Impala Share Psychedelic 'Is It True' Lyric Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

‘Eurovision’ Producers Set ‘American Song Contest’ TV Event for 2021

Artists from all 50 states will face off with original songs to win U.S. version of popular European event

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - MAY 18: Kate Miller-Heidke representing Australia, performs live on stage during the 64th annual Eurovision Song Contest held at Tel Aviv Fairgrounds on May 18, 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

The producers of the 'Eurovision Song Contest' will bring the long-running competition to American televisions in 2021.

Michael Campanella/Getty Images

The producers of the Eurovision Song Contest will bring the long-running competition to American televisions in 2021.

Similar to its continent-spanning cousin across the Atlantic, American Song Contest will feature musical acts from all 50 states, with each artist trying to win the live television event with the best original song.

American Song Contest arrives during the 2021 holiday season, with the Eurovision rights owners Anders Lenhoff, Christer Björkman, Ola Melzig and Peter Settman teaming with television exec Ben Silverman.

 “Imagine if music was an Olympic sport and artists from all over the world came together to compete for the gold. That’s the Eurovision Song Contest,” Lenoff said in a statement. “The American version will be different than anything seen before on U.S. television, marrying the fanfare and excitement of March Madness and the NFL playoffs with the artistry and beauty of world-class performances. The American Song Contest is a competition that happens to be televised, rather than a contest created to make a television show. And it’s open to all singers with a song, whether they are amateur artists or already signed to a major record label. No one is excluded from the competition.”

Related

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: The Story of Fire Saga - Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong, Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir. Credit John Wilson/NETFLIX © 2020
Miss Eurovision This Year? Will Ferrell Comes to the Rescue
Eurovision 2020 Canceled Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Related

Darth Vader
20 Best and Worst Movie Fathers
50 Country Albums Every Rock Fan Should Own

In addition to the competition itself, the event will be preceded by American Song Contest Academy, where juries of artists and music execs will handpick artists from all 50 states. “The format, as it is currently conceived, will position the artists head to head against other states’ representatives in a series of 5-10 televised Qualifier Competitions, leading to semi-finals and the ultimate primetime Grand Finale March Madness-style,” producers added of that series.

Silverman added in a statement: “The sheer spectacle is amazing. It is a pure celebration of the best in music and the best of what music can be, produced by the world’s elite artisans in all fields of production. The Eurovision Song Contest has shown that it can unite different countries and artists for a few nights every year to focus on their mutual love and respect for music. Bringing American Song Contest and the Eurovision brand to the U.S. is an incredibly ambitious project, but one worth doing, since we think these inherent values are intrinsic to uniting a fractional America through its greatest export and global impact … culture!”

The official announcement of the American Song Contest follows the cancellation of Eurovision 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a Netflix comedy that poked fun at the annual extravaganza.

In This Article: Eurovision Song Contest

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1342: Lil Baby
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.