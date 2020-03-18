 Eurovision 2020 Canceled Over Coronavirus Pandemic - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next David Crosby Answers Your Questions About CBD Oil, Sex and Mustache Maintenance Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Eurovision 2020 Canceled Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Annual song contest is latest major music event to fold amidst coronavirus spread

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Eurovision Song Contest logo is seen on a screen during the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) national selection show.Final national selection for Eurovision, Kiev, Ukraine - 22 Feb 2020Ukrainian band Go_A with song 'Solovey' will represent Ukraine at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Netherlands. The 65th anniversary Eurovision song contest will be held in Rotterdam (Netherlands) from May 12 to May 16, 2020. Ukraine, which missed the competition last year, intends to return to participation in 2020.

The Eurovision Song Contest logo is seen on a screen during the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) national selection show.

Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Eurovision 2020 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Broadcasting Union announced on Wednesday.

“It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam,” the EBU wrote in a statement. “Over the past few weeks we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead. However the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities – means the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision that it is impossible to continue with the live event as planned.”

The European music contest was originally scheduled for this May; it will be the first time that Eurovision has not been held annually in its 64-year history. The EBU statement goes on to say that it will “continue a conversation” with regards to hosting the event in 2021.

 

Eurovision is just the latest major music event to be canceled or postponed due to the spread of coronavirus. This week, Glastonbury Festival organizers announced that the event for this year had been canceled, and organizers for other events like Miami’s Ultra Music Festival have chosen to pursue livestream alternatives for the concerts.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.