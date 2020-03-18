Eurovision 2020 Canceled Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Eurovision 2020 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Broadcasting Union announced on Wednesday.

“It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam,” the EBU wrote in a statement. “Over the past few weeks we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead. However the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities – means the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision that it is impossible to continue with the live event as planned.”

The European music contest was originally scheduled for this May; it will be the first time that Eurovision has not been held annually in its 64-year history. The EBU statement goes on to say that it will “continue a conversation” with regards to hosting the event in 2021.

An official statement from the European Broadcasting Union on the #Eurovision Song Contest 2020. pic.twitter.com/b3h7akxvpF — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) March 18, 2020

Eurovision is just the latest major music event to be canceled or postponed due to the spread of coronavirus. This week, Glastonbury Festival organizers announced that the event for this year had been canceled, and organizers for other events like Miami’s Ultra Music Festival have chosen to pursue livestream alternatives for the concerts.