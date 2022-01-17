‘Euphoria’ Preview Teases New Lana Del Rey Song

A new Lana Del Rey song is teased in a preview for the next episode of Euphoria.

The song, suspected to be called “Watercolor Eyes,” can be heard in a new episode teaser, after fans had speculated earlier this month that the singer had written a track for the HBO drama.

It’s not yet known if the song will feature on the third episode of season two, which is due to premiere Sunday, Jan. 23, or if it is only being used for the preview.

“Why you always doing that? / Breaking up with me / And then making love / Just to make me mad,” she sings on the track against gentle guitar notes.

Watch the preview and listen to a snippet below.

Del Rey follows Labrinth in creating original music for the teen drama, which stars Zendaya as Rue, who added her own vocals to “All For Us,” which featured on season one.

Last year Del Rey released two albums, Chemtrails Over the Country Club in March, followed by Blue Banisters in October.

Last month, the “Summertime Sadness” singer received Variety‘s Decade Award, where she reflected on escaping a poor record label deal early in her career.

Thanking managers Ben Mawson and Ed Millett, she said, “They got me out of a deal I made for 11 records for nine grand while I was working at a restaurant and living in a trailer park. Ben did that in one hour and then the next day he flew me to London and let me live with him. In a year, I wrote ‘Video Games’, and I was ready to make good records, I was ready to make a lot of records.”

Meanwhile, before the first episode of Euphoria season two aired last week, Zendaya issued a warning to fans to “only watch it if you feel comfortable.”

Taking to Twitter, the actress reemphasized the show’s mature and challenging themes.

“I know i’ve said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences,” she wrote. “This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch. Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support.”