See Esperanza Spalding Pay Ode to Blood in ‘Lest We Forget’ Video

Esperanza Spalding spins a dizzy red yarn in a forest in the video for the singer’s new song “Lest We Forget,” her tribute to the blood that courses through our veins.

“Lest We Forget” is one of four new body-inspired tracks Spalding has added to her acclaimed 2018 concept album 12 Little Spells, which featured 12 songs each inspired by a different body part.

On Friday, Spalding re-released 12 Little Spells with songs dedicated to “blood, hair, joints and shoulders,” with the reissue available in a variety of formats and bundles.

Spalding wrote of blood and the song in the “Lest We Forget” YouTube caption, “Sensation of gentle propulsion through one’s own inner/outer space, guided and tethered by infinite love For trusting that the flow of the personal circulation system is constant in providing the body (individual, family, community, partnership, profession, field, culture, nation, species, planet, etc.) with oxygenation, mineral and nutrient nourishment, and anatomy-based mechanisms for functional healing.”

12 Little Spells earned a four-star Rolling Stone review in October; “Her new LP favors a slightly dreamier aesthetic (see the gorgeous, overture-like opener “12 Little Spells,” dedicated to the thoracic spine). But there’s still music here that will make your head spin with its exquisite intergenre oddity,” the review stated.