Erykah Badu’s New Incense Will Smell Like Her Vagina

Musicians pivoting to product is a tale as old as time: Rick Ross has a beard and hair care line that’s pretty amazing; Justin Bieber has a deodorant; Ariana Grande got a Starbucks drink; and Kanye West, by his estimation, made Yeezy (his sneaker and fashion line) jump over the Jumpman (Michael Jordan’s aptly titled sneakers, Jordans). Now Erykah Badu is looking to diversify her portfolio with Badu World Market, a new online store opening on February 20th. As part of the launch, Badu is releasing an incense called “Badu’s Pussy,” based on the smell of her vagina.

“I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them,” the singer told 10 Magazine about the creation of the incense. “Even the ash is part of it…The people deserve it!” Badu’s store will include apothecary goods like an amethyst, rose quartz, and turquoise-infusing water bottle, grills (the ones you snap over your teeth, not cook on), and pieces from Badu’s clothing line Fuh. “There’s an urban legend that my pussy changes men,” the singer explained. “The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

The online store is inspired by New York City’s streetwear marketplace Chinatown Market, according to InStyle. Badu World Market is meant to “encourage networking among smaller brands and prestigious art houses,” Badu told the publication. “It’s a hub to share space with all people.” If any musician can shake up the incense and perfume game, it’s Erykah Badu.