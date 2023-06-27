Eric Nam Plots Massive ‘House on a Hill’ World Tour That Goes ‘Beyond the Music’
Eric Nam will bring his upcoming album House on a Hill around the world later this year — and Rolling Stone can exclusively reveal the tour’s 66 dates.
The Korean-American star will begin his trek in North America, stopping in cities across the U.S. and Canada starting Sept. 16 in Dallas, before making his way to cities such as Baltimore, Philadelphia, Montreal, Seattle, New York City, and Los Angeles.
He’ll then visit Latin America in November before heading to Europe in February and March 2024. The singer will also be visiting Korea, India, and Southeast Asia, though those dates are still yet to be announced. Tickets for the North America, Latin America, U.K., and additional Europe dates will go on sale this Friday, June 30. Tickets for Australia and New Zealand will be made available on July 6.
The tour announcement also arrives a day before he’s set to release his upcoming album’s title track “House on a Hill,” the first taste of new music from the artist since last year’s There and Back Again.
“For this project, I wanted to create an immersive world that goes beyond the music,” he says. “The album itself is the centerpiece, but a lot of thought and attention was put into the music videos and the short film, the fashion, the tour, and to building this world that I look forward to sharing with everyone.”
“I’m excited to see how Nam Nation will put together all of the pieces and the Easter eggs that are strewn throughout all of the content and to pull it all together with an incredible world tour that will span over 80 cities around the world,” he added.
Eric Nam’s House on a Hill Tour Dates:
Sept. 16, 2023 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Sept. 17, 2023 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sept. 19, 2023 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
Sept. 21, 2023 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
Sept. 23, 2023 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
Sept. 24, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution (Outdoors)
Sept. 26, 2023 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Sept. 27, 2023 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
Sept. 29, 2023 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
Sept. 30, 2023 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Oct. 1, 2023 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
Oct. 3, 2023 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
Oct. 4, 2023 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
Oct. 6, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
Oct. 7, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Oct. 10, 2023 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
Oct. 11, 2023 – New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17
Oct. 13, 2023 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Oct. 14, 2023 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Oct. 16, 2023 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
Oct. 18, 2023 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Oct. 19, 2023 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live
Oct. 21, 2023 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Oct. 22, 2023 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Oct. 24, 2023 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
Oct. 25, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
Oct. 27, 2023 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden
Oct. 28, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
Oct. 30, 2023 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
Nov. 1, 2023 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
Nov. 3, 2023 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Nov. 4, 2023 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Nov. 6, 2023 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Nov. 7, 2023 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
Nov. 10, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Nov. 11, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall
Nov. 13, 2023 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Nov. 14, 2023 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
Nov. 15, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
LATIN AMERICA
Nov. 20, 2023 – Sao Paolo, Brazil @ Cine Joia
Nov. 22, 2023 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Niceto Club
Nov. 23, 2023 – Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Cariola
Nov. 16, 2023 – Lima, Peru @ Scencia
Nov. 18, 2023 – Mexico City, México @ Foro Puebla
UK & EUROPE
Feb. 29, 2024 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
March 2, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet
March 3, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
March 5, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom
March 6, 2024 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
March 8, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle
March 9, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Sasazu
March 11, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
March 12, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622
March 13, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
March 15, 2024 – Paris, France @ Bataclan
March 18, 2024 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
March 19, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
March 20, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
March 22, 2024 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
March 24, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia
March 25, 2024 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
March 26, 2024 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND
March 30, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia @ Palias Theatre
April 2, 2024 – Sydney, Australia @ Roundhouse
April 3, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall
April 5, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Auckland Town Hall
