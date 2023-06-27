Eric Nam Plots Massive ‘House on a Hill’ World Tour That Goes ‘Beyond the Music’

Eric Nam will bring his upcoming album House on a Hill around the world later this year — and Rolling Stone can exclusively reveal the tour’s 66 dates.

The Korean-American star will begin his trek in North America, stopping in cities across the U.S. and Canada starting Sept. 16 in Dallas, before making his way to cities such as Baltimore, Philadelphia, Montreal, Seattle, New York City, and Los Angeles.

He’ll then visit Latin America in November before heading to Europe in February and March 2024. The singer will also be visiting Korea, India, and Southeast Asia, though those dates are still yet to be announced. Tickets for the North America, Latin America, U.K., and additional Europe dates will go on sale this Friday, June 30. Tickets for Australia and New Zealand will be made available on July 6.

The tour announcement also arrives a day before he’s set to release his upcoming album’s title track “House on a Hill,” the first taste of new music from the artist since last year’s There and Back Again.

“For this project, I wanted to create an immersive world that goes beyond the music,” he says. “The album itself is the centerpiece, but a lot of thought and attention was put into the music videos and the short film, the fashion, the tour, and to building this world that I look forward to sharing with everyone.”

“I’m excited to see how Nam Nation will put together all of the pieces and the Easter eggs that are strewn throughout all of the content and to pull it all together with an incredible world tour that will span over 80 cities around the world,” he added.

Eric Nam’s House on a Hill Tour Dates:

Sept. 16, 2023 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Sept. 17, 2023 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sept. 19, 2023 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

Sept. 21, 2023 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Sept. 23, 2023 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

Sept. 24, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution (Outdoors)

Sept. 26, 2023 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Sept. 27, 2023 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Sept. 29, 2023 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Sept. 30, 2023 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Oct. 1, 2023 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

Oct. 3, 2023 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

Oct. 4, 2023 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

Oct. 6, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

Oct. 7, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Oct. 10, 2023 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Oct. 11, 2023 – New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17

Oct. 13, 2023 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Oct. 14, 2023 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Oct. 16, 2023 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

Oct. 18, 2023 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Oct. 19, 2023 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live

Oct. 21, 2023 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Oct. 22, 2023 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Oct. 24, 2023 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

Oct. 25, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Oct. 27, 2023 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden

Oct. 28, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

Oct. 30, 2023 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

Nov. 1, 2023 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

Nov. 3, 2023 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Nov. 4, 2023 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Nov. 6, 2023 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Nov. 7, 2023 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

Nov. 10, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Nov. 11, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall

Nov. 13, 2023 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Nov. 14, 2023 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Nov. 15, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

LATIN AMERICA

Nov. 20, 2023 – Sao Paolo, Brazil @ Cine Joia

Nov. 22, 2023 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Niceto Club

Nov. 23, 2023 – Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Cariola

Nov. 16, 2023 – Lima, Peru @ Scencia

Nov. 18, 2023 – Mexico City, México @ Foro Puebla

UK & EUROPE

Feb. 29, 2024 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

March 2, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet

March 3, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

March 5, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom

March 6, 2024 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

March 8, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle

March 9, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Sasazu

March 11, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

March 12, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622

March 13, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

March 15, 2024 – Paris, France @ Bataclan

March 18, 2024 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

March 19, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

March 20, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

March 22, 2024 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

March 24, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia

March 25, 2024 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

March 26, 2024 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND

March 30, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia @ Palias Theatre

April 2, 2024 – Sydney, Australia @ Roundhouse

April 3, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall

April 5, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Auckland Town Hall