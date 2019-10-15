Eric Clapton, Gary Clark Jr. Highlight New Crossroads Festival Live LP

Eric Clapton, Gary Clark. Jr., Jeff Beck and other guitar icons will appear on the Crossroads Festival’s first-ever vinyl set, a six-LP live release. Performances from Sheryl Crow, John Mayer, Carlos Santana, James Taylor, Steve Winwood, ZZ Top, Joe Walsh, Keith Urban, Susan Tedeschi with the Derek Trucks Band, Willie Nelson and Buddy Guy also appear on the package, Crossroads Revisited: Selections from the Crossroads Guitar Festival, out December 6th via Rhino.

Clapton’s selections include “Cocaine,” “Crossroads,” “Layla,” “Have You Ever Loved a Woman,” a cover of George Harrison’s “Isn’t It a Pity” and various collaborations with Steve Winwood (Blind Faith’s “Presence of the Lord,” Traffic’s “Dear Mr. Fantasy”), Carlos Santana (“Drums of Passion”) and J.J. Cale (“After Midnight”).

The 40-track album — which includes tracks from Crossroads events in 2004, 2007, 2010 and 2013 — also features Booker T., Steve Cropper, Warren Haynes, Los Lobos, Blake Mills, Jonny Lang, Blake Mills, Hubert Sumlin, Jimmie Vaughan, Jerry Douglas, Doyle Bramhall II, Sonny Landreth, the Robert Cray Band, Albert Lee, Keb’ Mo’, James Burton, Earl Klugh, David Hidalgo, Cesar Rosas, Chris Stainton and Matt “Guitar Murphy.

The Crossroads Guitar Festival raises money for Clapton’s Crossroads Centre, which aids people battling chemical dependencies. The sixth installment, the first in six years, took place in September.

Clapton, who has contemplated retirement in recent years, recently announced a European run for summer 2020. In April, during a show in Tokyo, he surprised fans with an electric version of “Layla.”

Eric Clapton And Guests – Crossroads Revisited: Selections From the Crossroads Guitar Festivals Track List:

LP 1

Side A

1. “Sweet Home Chicago” – Eric Clapton, Robert Cray, Buddy Guy, Hubert Sumlin, Jimmie Vaughan

3. “Steamroller” – James Taylor with Joe Walsh

4. “What The Cowgirls Do” – Vince Gill with Jerry Douglas

Side B

1. “After Midnight” – J.J. Cale with Eric Clapton

2. “Green Light Girl” – Doyle Bramhall II

3. “Hell At Home” – Sonny Landreth with Eric Clapton

4. “City Love” – John Mayer

LP 2

Side A

1. “Funk 49” – Joe Walsh

2. “Drums Of Passion” – Carlos Santana with Eric Clapton

3. “Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers” – Jeff Beck

Side B

1. “Have You Ever Loved A Woman” – Eric Clapton

2. “Layla” – Eric Clapton

LP 3

Side A

1. “Little By Little” – Susan Tedeschi with the Derek Trucks Band

2. “Poor Johnny” – the Robert Cray Band

3. “Paying The Cost To Be The Boss” – B.B. King with the Robert Cray Band, Jimmie Vaughan, Hubert Sumlin

4. “Tulsa Time” – Sheryl Crow with Eric Clapton, Vince Gill, Albert Lee

5. “On The Road Again” – Willie Nelson with Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Albert Lee

Side B

1. “Isn’t It A Pity” – Eric Clapton

2. “Belief” – John Mayer

3. “Mas Y Mas” – Los Lobos

LP 4

Side A

1. “Big Block” – Jeff Beck

2. “Presence Of The Lord” – Steve Winwood and Eric Clapton

3. “Cocaine” – Eric Clapton

Side B

1. “Waiting For The Bus/Jesus Just Left Chicago” – ZZ Top

2. “Don’t Owe You A Thang” – Gary Clark Jr.

3. “Bright Lights” – Gary Clark Jr.

LP 5

Side A

1. “Our Love Is Fading” – Sheryl Crow with Eric Clapton, Doyle Bramhall II, Gary Clark Jr.

2. “Lay Down Sally” – Vince Gill with Sheryl Crow, Keb’ Mo’, Albert Lee, James Burton, Earl Klugh

3. “Space Captain” – Derek Trucks & Susan Tedeschi Band with Warren Haynes, David Hidalgo, Cesar Rosas, Chris Stainton

4. “Hammerhead” – Jeff Beck

Side B

1. “Five Long Years” – Buddy Guy with Jonny Lang, Ronnie Wood

2. “Hear My Train A Comin’” – Doyle Bramhall II

3. “Dear Mr. Fantasy” – Steve Winwood, Eric Clapton

LP 6

Side A

1. “Born Under A Bad Sign” – Booker T. with Steve Cropper, Keb’ Mo’, Blake Mills, Matt “Guitar” Murphy & Albert Lee

2. “Everyday I Have The Blues” – The Robert Cray Band with B.B. King, Eric Clapton & Jimmie Vaughan

3. “Please Come Home” – Gary Clark Jr.

Side B

1. “Tumbling Dice” – Vince Gill with Keith Urban, Albert Lee

2. “I Shot The Sheriff – Eric Clapton

3. “Crossroads” – Eric Clapton