Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival Returns With Gary Clark, Jr., Bonnie Raitt

Eric Clapton and his Crossroads Guitar Festival will return for the first time in six years, setting up in Dallas, Texas this September with a lineup that boasts Gary Clark, Jr., Bonnie Raitt, Jeff Beck, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill and more. The festival will take place September 20th and 21st at the American Airlines Center.
The stacked lineup also boasts Peter Frampton, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, the Buddy Guy Band, Joe Walsh, James Bay, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Los Lobos, Keb Mo, Sonny Landreth, Pedro Martins and Robert Randolph. Each day will feature a different set of artists (a schedule as yet to be announced), though Clapton will perform at both concerts.
Tickets for the Crossroads Guitar Festival go on sale April 5th at 10 a.m. CT. Citi cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets between April 2nd at 10 a.m. CT through April 3rd at 10 p.m. CT. All profits from the Crossroads Festival will benefit the Crossroads Centre in Antigua, a rehab center Clapton founded in the Caribbean.
Along with the music, the Crossroads Festival will feature the Guitar Center Village at the Victory Plaza, adjacent to the arena. Top guitar and gear manufacturers will host interactive exhibits, while main stage artists will participate in master guitar clinics and solo performances. The Village will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
The 2019 Crossroads Guitar Festival marks just fifth installment of the event, which takes place every few years. The last was held in April 2013 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, while prior events took place in 2010, 2007 and 2004.
Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019 Lineup
Alan Darby
Albert Lee
Andy Fairweather Low
Billy Gibbons
Bonnie Raitt
Bradley Walker
Buddy Guy Band
Daniel Santiago
Derek Trucks
Doyle Bramhall II
Eric Clapton
Gary Clark Jr.
Gustavo Santaolalla
James Bay
Jeff Beck
Jerry Douglas
Jimmie Vaughan
Joe Walsh
Jonny Lang
Keb Mo
Kurt Rosenwinkel
Los Lobos
Pedro Martins
Peter Frampton
Robert Cray
Robert Randolph
Sheryl Crow
Sonny Landreth
Susan Tedeschi
Tom Misch
Vince Gill