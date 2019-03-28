Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival Returns With Gary Clark, Jr., Bonnie Raitt

Eric Clapton and his Crossroads Guitar Festival will return for the first time in six years, setting up in Dallas, Texas this September with a lineup that boasts Gary Clark, Jr., Bonnie Raitt, Jeff Beck, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill and more. The festival will take place September 20th and 21st at the American Airlines Center.

The stacked lineup also boasts Peter Frampton, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, the Buddy Guy Band, Joe Walsh, James Bay, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Los Lobos, Keb Mo, Sonny Landreth, Pedro Martins and Robert Randolph. Each day will feature a different set of artists (a schedule as yet to be announced), though Clapton will perform at both concerts.

Tickets for the Crossroads Guitar Festival go on sale April 5th at 10 a.m. CT. Citi cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets between April 2nd at 10 a.m. CT through April 3rd at 10 p.m. CT. All profits from the Crossroads Festival will benefit the Crossroads Centre in Antigua, a rehab center Clapton founded in the Caribbean.

Along with the music, the Crossroads Festival will feature the Guitar Center Village at the Victory Plaza, adjacent to the arena. Top guitar and gear manufacturers will host interactive exhibits, while main stage artists will participate in master guitar clinics and solo performances. The Village will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

The 2019 Crossroads Guitar Festival marks just fifth installment of the event, which takes place every few years. The last was held in April 2013 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, while prior events took place in 2010, 2007 and 2004.

Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019 Lineup

Alan Darby

Albert Lee

Andy Fairweather Low

Billy Gibbons

Bonnie Raitt

Bradley Walker

Buddy Guy Band

Daniel Santiago

Derek Trucks

Doyle Bramhall II

Eric Clapton

Gary Clark Jr.

Gustavo Santaolalla

James Bay

Jeff Beck

Jerry Douglas

Jimmie Vaughan

Joe Walsh

Jonny Lang

Keb Mo

Kurt Rosenwinkel

Los Lobos

Pedro Martins

Peter Frampton

Robert Cray

Robert Randolph

Sheryl Crow

Sonny Landreth

Susan Tedeschi

Tom Misch

Vince Gill