Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival Is Back for the First Time in Four Years

Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival is set to return for the first time in four years, taking place Sept. 23 and 24 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The lineup boasts an array of young and old talent, including Gary Clark, Jr., Sheryl Crow, H.E.R., Vince Gill, Buddy Guy, Santana, Stephen Stills, ZZ Top, the War on Drugs, Robert Randolph, John Mayer Trio, Los Lobos, Joe Bonamassa, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Marcus King, Robbie Robertson, Taj Mahal, Jakob Dylan, Molly Tuttle, and Keb' Mo'. Clapton will also perform on both nights of the festival.

Tickets for Crossroads will go on sale this Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. local time (only single-day tickets will be available, no two-day passes). Full information, as well as a complete lineup, is available on the Crossroads website.

Clapton launched Crossroads back in 1999, and the festival returned about every three or four years, save for a six-year break in between 2013 and 2019. Since the last Crossroads in 2019, Clapton has stayed busy with, uh, various activities like speaking out against lockdowns and other pandemic safety measures, spouting skepticism about vaccines, and even writing songs about these topics as well). As Rolling Stone reported back in 2021, Clapton even helped bankroll a group of U.K. musicians who traveled the country espousing similar messages at the height of the pandemic.